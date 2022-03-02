Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Shilpa Shetty, on Tuesday, announced her new film titled Sukhee. Going by the poster, the project appears to be a female-centric film starring Shilpa in the lead role. Sukhee will be special for Shilpa as it will be her first female-centric film ever since she debuted in 1993 with Baazigar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms! Directed by @random_amusements."

Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series have joined hands to produce the film. Vikram, the founder of Abundantia Entertainment is known for producing strong female-centric films like Sherni, Shakuntala Devi, and more. The upcoming film will be helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like, Dhoom 3 and Jab Harry Met Sejal among others.

For the unversed, Shilpa recently made her comeback to the silver screen after a gap of many years with the comedy-drama Hungama 2. Shilpa can be currently seen as a judge on the show India's Got Talent with veteran actor Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah and writer Manoj Muntashir.