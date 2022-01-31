Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast is known. The actor often shares her workout videos to motivate her followers on social media. Her 'Monday Motivation' video this week, however, reveals that she is in need of inspiration to lift herself up.

In her 40s, Shilpa is fit and flying. The actor is ageing in reverse and can give young girls a run for their money when it comes to fitness. An ardent advocate of Yoga, Shilpa also hits the gym regularly. On Monday, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein she is seen completely exhausted after an apparent gruelling training session with trainer Yasmeen Chauhan.

In the video, Shilpa is seen laying on the floor after sweating it out in the gym. Sharing the video, Shilpa said that her fitness session today was "as long as January 2022." The 46-year-old actor added, "End of the month motivation is just about lying down on the mat and mentally preparing myself for the new month ahead😆😈 But yes, even I have days like this. The only thing that motivates me is “your love”… and then, I’m at it again 🤗💪♥️🧿."

She ended the post by asking her fans about how the first month of 2022 was for them. "What about you all… what was January like for all of you? 🤗 Let me know in the comments, but tab tak… Swasth Raho, Mast Raho!💪," Shilpa concluded.

On the film front, Shilpa, who is currently seen as a judge on India's Got Talent, will be seen in the film Nikamma. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.