Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty shocked rapper Badshah after she rapped a few lines for him on the ninth season of the show India's Got Talent. Shilpa shared the clip on Instagram and said that she would like to try rapping while Badshah made a face.

Soon, the actor started singing lines from the song Kar gayi chull. She forgot a few lyrics so the rapper helped her out. Shilpa is then heard telling Badshah: "Dekha mera hidden talent (did you see my hidden talent)?" To which, a not-so-impressed Badshah said: "Hidden he rehna chahiye (should have remained hidden)."

READ | Shilpa Shetty flaunts bold haircut in latest video, netizens ask 'Where is Raj Kundra?'

Talking about Badshah, Kirron Kher said: "He's got a mad look on his face." Shilpa captioned the clip: "Na dikhe woh talent kaisa, Toh ek jhalak pesh hai mere rap ka zara sa! Gaaya maine gaana aisa, Ke Badshah bhi proud feel kare waisa, But reaction aaya unexpected sa, Maano rapper hamaara ho raha ho thoda jealous sa What say, @badboyshah?"

On the film front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 and will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shirley Setia in lead roles.

(With agency inputs)