Hyderabad (Telangana): Fresh from the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has apparently taken a short break to unwind. The actor who celebrates her birthday on March 15, was spotted at Mumbai's Kalinga airport as she jetted off for a vacation with her mother and sister.

On Sunday morning, Alia was papped at the private airport. The actor was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt as they were leaving the city for an undisclosed location. As she is off on a much-deserved break after hectic promotional spree for Gangubai Kathiawadi, it seems that the actor will be ringing in her birthday away from the hustle and bustle of life in Mumbai.

On the work front, Alia is awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR which will also feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The actor will next be seen alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. She has also wrapped up shooting for her maiden production venture Darlings while Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh is in the making.

Alia is all set to expand her horizon as an artist. The actor will join the cast of Netflix's Heart of Stone, as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot. Details about Bhatt's character are currently under wraps.