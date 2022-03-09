Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi. While the film is going strong at the box office, an interesting trivia regarding Alia's journey as Gangubai Kathiawadi has come forth. Alia, who was supposed to feature in Bhansali's Inshallah with Salman Khan, was tricked by the filmmaker for Gangubai Kathiawadi look test.

It's almost two weeks since Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the big screens but the chatter around SLB's film is only getting stronger. The makers also gave an essential push to the film with extensive promotions. For one such promotional activity, Alia interviewed Bhansali. During the chat, Bhansali revealed that he tricked Alia to do a look test for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Recalling how he did it Bhansali said, "If you remember, costume trial for Inshallah, I had told you to wear this white saree and then you kept asking but why am I wearing this white saree. Then we brought you out and we put a red bindi on you. Then we tied the hair. By then you had realised that this is not something for Inshallah. I was doing the Gangubai look test in my mind and when I saw that photograph... I said what is this transformation?"

The filmmaker had already made up his mind to cast Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi but she was not aware and when he offered the role the actor was flabbergasted. "In five minutes, suddenly this woman (Alia) transformed. That is when I said, tick mark, this is going to be the girl (for Gangubai)," Bhansali said.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which released last Friday received positive response with critics singularly praising Alia's performance along with the film's scale and direction. The film, which is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, tells the story of Alia's titular character inspired by the real-life sex worker Gangubai, who rose to be a mafia queen in Mumbai.