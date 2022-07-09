Srinagar(J&K): Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Saturday said that if he is elected as President his top priority would be to urge the government to take all necessary steps to resolve the Kashmir issue permanently.

Sinha on Saturday met leaders of opposition parties in Srinagar at the residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah to seek the support of the three parliament members of the National Conference. Sinha held a joint meeting with NC leaders, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, CPIM state secretary M Y Tarigami, and former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir among others.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the former BJP union minister said he would appeal to the Centre to restore peace, justice, democracy, and normalcy, and end the "hostile" environment toward the valley. "If elected one of my priorities would be to urge the govt to take all necessary steps to resolve the Kashmir issue permanently and restore peace, justice, democracy, normalcy, and end the hostility towards Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Sinha said that the BJP government should restore the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir by restoruingrestoring statehood and hold elections. "The central government has stifled the limited democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. Denying democracy to the people of Jammu and Kashmir is an injustice to them," he added.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded tribal leader Draupadi Murmu for the post of President while Yashwant Sinha has been fielded by the opposition parties. The election for President of India will be held on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21. The two leaders filed their nominations on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries.