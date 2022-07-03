Bengaluru: Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Sunday expressed concern over accusations being levelled against the judiciary following certain observations made by it against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Sinha, who was in Bengaluru, as part of his campaign, also urged his rival NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu not to be a "rubber stamp Rashtrapati."

Alleging that "filthiest accusations" are being levelled against the judiciary, Sinha said that it was a very sad development in our democracy. He also said that the BJP was happy when the order on Ram Janmabhoomi was passed by the same judiciary and was accepted by the entire country but if the judiciary is critical of certain things then a section of people are going against the judiciary.

"Unfortunately after the Supreme Court made certain observations against the former spokesperson of the BJP, you and I are aware that in the social media the Judiciary has not only come in for criticism, it has come in for accusations, the filthiest accusations are being levelled against the judiciary, this is unprecedented, this is a very very sad development in our democracy," said Sinha. He was speaking to reporters after attending the Congress legislative party meeting.

"We all hold the judiciary in high esteem and we can't say that we agree with one order of the judiciary, but we don't accept another order of the judiciary," he added. Sinha also said that he will work to ensure that the Sedition Law gets repelled. He accused the Centre of misusing agencies like ED, CBI, Income Tax to intimidate political rivals of the BJP adding that he too had held some important sports in the Union Government but "never before did it ever cross our mind that the agencies of the government can and should be used against political opponents."

"It has become a common practice now, anyone from the opposition parties, who tries to raise his head or an issue is immediately issued a notice by one of these agencies," he said. As for Murmu, Sinha said "I have pledged that, if elected, I shall be answerable to the Constitution, and to the Constitution alone. I shall exercise my authority conscientiously, without fear or favour, whenever the executive or other institutions break the Constitutional checks and balances. Please make a similar pledge."

"I have affirmed that India needs a Rashtrapati who serves as the impartial Custodian of the Constitution and not a silent or a rubber stamp Rashtrapati. Please make a similar affirmation," he added.