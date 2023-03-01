New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday said it would not be correct to prejudge the outcome of the G20 foreign ministers meeting slated to be held on Thursday.

In his response to a question on whether the G20 foreign ministers will issue a joint communique after the meeting, given the differences between Russia-China combined and the West, Kwatra said, "I don't think it will be correct for me to prejudge the outcomes of the G20 foreign ministers meeting. Let the G20 foreign ministers decide that on their own".

The issues of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the world including economic impact and impact on development will also be focused upon in the meeting, added Kwatra. Addressing the special briefing on G20, FS Kwatra said, "G20 Foreign ministers meeting under India's Presidency will be held tomorrow, March 2. This would be the second ministerial meeting held under our presidency. The venue will be Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center. 40 delegations expected to participate".

He also said that it is the largest gathering of foreign ministers under India's G20 presidency. The meeting includes two sessions. The first session will focus on multilateralism, and issues related to food and energy, and the second session will focus on four or five key issues including new and emerging threats as well as counter-terrorism and narcotics, global skill mapping, focus on global talent pools.

Moreover, the primary focus of the meeting will be on the developing situation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "Given the developing situation of Russia-Ukraine, naturally, it'll be an important point of discussion during Foreign ministers meet. Foreign ministers will be focusing on the Russia-Ukraine situation, it'll be important to what they come out with, what understanding is developed", Foreign Secretary Kwatra told media persons here in New Delhi.

Further, reiterating India's stand on the conflict, Kwatra said, "This is not an era of war. Dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward. The agenda is for the foreign ministers to discuss in the meet".

Moreover, on the sidelines of the meeting, EAM Jaishankar will hold several bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from different countries. He is also expected to call on Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, who is scheduled to arrive in Delhi late on Wednesday night.

On the question of the Japanese FM being unable to make it to the G20 foreign ministers meeting in India, Kwatra said, "We understand that the Japanese Foreign minister is not able to come because of his domestic compulsions but we are looking forward to a very active participation, active support in consultation with the Japanese delegation that is coming".

The G20 foreign ministers meeting will begin with a gala dinner scheduled for Wednesday at 7 pm IST in the national capital for the visiting foreign ministers. The foreign ministers' meeting is expected to send out a clear and strong message on the problems of terrorism and stress the need for the G20 members to fight against it together.