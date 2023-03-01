New Delhi: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly discussed the issue of the recent tax searches on BBC in India with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Wednesday with India responding firmly that all entities operating in the country must comply with its laws. Cleverly is in India to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting to be held on Thursday.

EAM Jaishankar, according to official sources, told the UK leader that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Cleverly in which the two, apart from other issues, deliberated on the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme and also exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda.

"Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly of the UK. Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme. Also exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda," tweeted Jaishankar.

Last month, British broadcaster BBC faced government ire with the Income Tax department launching a tax 'survey' at the media organisation's offices in Delhi and Mumbai. The 'survey' went on for several days during which employees were asked to work from home.

The action came after BBC's documentary questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as Gujarat Chief Minister during the 2002 riots in the western state. The Income Tax department officials first landed at BBC offices on Feb. 14 and then continued with their 'surveys' for the next 60+ hours during which they went through the print and digital documents of the British broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Cleverly said the ties Britain was forging with India "will help to grow the UK economy and boost industries for the future". "During a visit to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi today (Wednesday), the Foreign Secretary will mark the opening of the Young Professionals Scheme, an ambitious new partnership between the UK and India which allows up 3,000 Brits and 3,000 Indians a year the right to live and work in the other country for up to two years," read a release from the UK Embassy.

The Foreign Secretary will also announce the creation of the UK’s first Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, who will boost ties with India as a priority. This envoy, as per a statement from the UK foreign, commonwealth, and development office, is the second of its kind to be announced by the UK (after the appointment of a Tech Envoy to the US in late 2020) and demonstrates UK's "commitment to the region and tech diplomacy".

"The new Tech Envoy role will boost the UK’s status as a science and tech superpower. The envoy will work with our partners in the region on areas of shared interest, including setting global technology standards and helping to solve challenges through innovative technology," the statement read.

Cleverly will also call out Russian aggression in Ukraine at foreign ministers meeting for India’s G20 Presidency and urge partners old and new to work together to tackle the most urgent global challenges, the statement added.

Also read: We stand up for the BBC: UK government in Parliament after India's I-T survey