Cuttack: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Water Resources and Mayurbhanj MP Bishweswar Tudu appealed for anticipatory bail at Orissa High Court in the case of allegedly assaulting two government officials on Friday.

The Deputy Director of Planning Board Mayurbhanj, Ashwini Mallik had alleged that he and his Assistant Director Debashis Mohapatra were assaulted by the union minister at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Tudu had allegedly beaten up the complainants, while they had visited his party office at Takatpur to discuss the MPLAD fund as desired by him. A case was filed at the Baripada Town Police Station while the two were under treatment in the hospital, while the police have started an investigation.

The Union Minister has filed for anticipatory bail application in the Orissa High Court, Cuttack in the same regards today.

