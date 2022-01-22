Mayurbhanj (Odisha): A day after two Odisha government officials accused Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu of assaulting them, a case has been lodged against the minister. Sub-divisional Police Officer K.K. Hariprasad confirmed the development.

The Deputy Director of Planning Board Mayurbhanj Ashwini Mallik alleged on Friday that he and his Assistant Director Debashis Mohapatra were assaulted by the union minister at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The two officials were allegedly manhandled by Tudu after he called them at his party office for a review meeting. The minister assaulted them with an iron rod. While Mallik has sustained minor injuries, one of Mohapatra suffered a fracture in one arm.

Tudu, however, denied the allegations and dubbed them "baseless".

