Udupi: Akshita Hegde, a research assistant in the research department of Nitte Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management, entered the India Book of Records and International Book of Records for writing 'Mankuthimmana Kagga' in mirror format. Mankuthimmana Kagga is one of the best-known literary works in Kannada and was written by Dr DV Gundappa in 1943. She has set a record of mirror writing 52 lines in just 45.11 minutes.

Hegde is a resident of Kukkehalli Doddabiduin Kapu taluk of Udupi district. She has completed her MBA from Nitte Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management and she is currently working in the same organisation. The Udupi girl had sent her best Kannada handwriting to the India Book of Records in March and was advised to send mirror handwriting. She took this as a challenge and learnt mirror writing in just three to four days. She even recorded a video clip and sent it to the India Book of Records in the first week of April.

"Many people appreciated my mirror handwriting. After watching the video, many are trying to write in the Tulu language. I am happy with this achievement. Thanks to the organisation for the recognition. My mother, villagers, teachers, friends and colleagues have constantly supported me," Akshata Hegde said.