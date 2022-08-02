Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Five-year-old Pariza Khan from Gwalior has achieved the daunting feat of travelling to 44 countries and 110 cities across the globe. Her father Shahid Raza Khan, a resident of DB City in Gwalior, is a captain in Merchant Navy and he took his family along during his postings in various parts of the world.

Pariza's travel achievements have made it to the India Book of Records. At the tender age of just one year, Pariza set out on a voyage with his parents who undertook a journey from Dubai to India. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Captain Khan said, "When she was just 1, we took her on a global trip to various countries and cities. Being in a merchant navy, I was transferred to various countries. Hence while taking up the new assignment, I took my daughter along with me. So far, Pariza has traveled to 44 countries and 110 international cities. Besides, while undertaking a journey she also crossed the Atlantic ocean, Pacific ocean, Mediterranean sea, Indian ocean, Taiwan sea, and Panama Canal."