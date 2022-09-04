Ludhiana (Punjab): Every individual is different like chalk and cheese and their interests and hobbies, too, differ from person to person. Some people like to collect philately while others are interested in possessing vintage cars and bikes. You should have a passion to continue the hobby as it needs patience and time to maintain them. When it comes to public representatives they are always busy meeting people and redressing their grievances and it is difficult for them to spend some time on their personal interests.

But this AAP MLA was able to take out some time for his personal interest and has a collection of vintage scooters and motorcycles, Gurpreet Gogi, the AAP MLA, who has a collection of vintage scooters and motorcycles at his residence, is fond of buying them, which you will be surprised to see his collection, no one has such models in the entire country.

Among them, some scooters are dated back to 1954 and some are from the 1960s, some of them are his prized possessions as they are gifted by his kin when he first started going to his college while some others are taken on another occasion. The MLA maintains them very well as they look like they are just brought from the showroom.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi has been fond of vintage scooters and motorcycles since the beginning, he said that his first family scooter is the Lamareta, which was inherited from his father. After that, he also has another scooter, on which he still goes to file his nominations. The scooter was gifted to him by his mother when he started going to college, besides, it is a lucky scooter for him. Hence, he goes to file nominations by riding that scooter and he never lost elections when he goes on that bike, he reminisces with pride. Apart from this, he has a Yamaha, which he is very fond of and no one has that model in the entire country. He has Rajdoot Motorcycle and Mini-Rajdoot apart from that he has a Jawa motorcycle.

Going down memory lane, Gurpreet Gogi says that these old vehicles remind him of the bygone days and when he sees them he feels nostalgic and recalls the good old days. Every bike has a history and fond memories that are related to them and he will cherish it forever. He said that now his GenNext will take over the maintenance of these vehicles as his son is also fond of different brands of vehicles. He is also optimistic that his ward will continue his legacy.

Gurpreet Gogi says that he takes care of his vintage collection himself as they are connected with his life, which he will not leave till death. He further says that his collection keeps reminding him of his background and circumstances. He said that the spare parts of every scooter and motorcycle are original. He said that he takes care of them like his own children. Interestingly, he parked these vehicles outside his bedroom and his family members also never interfere with his hobby.