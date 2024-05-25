ETV Bharat / entertainment

Complaint Filed against Director Pa Ranjith for Allegedly Inciting Caste Conflict

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith is embroiled in controversy after a complaint was lodged against him alleging that he made remarks inciting caste conflict after the murder of gangster Deepak Raja. The Tamil Nadu police have so far arrested four suspects in connection with the brutal killing.

Complaint Filed against Director Pa Ranjith (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Pa Ranjith is a household name in the Tamil film industry, and his upcoming project Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram has been generating significant buzz.

However, the director has recently found himself at the centre of a controversy. South Tamil Nadu Party State Coordinator Balamurali has filed a complaint against Pa Ranjith with Paramakkudy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sabrinathan, requesting that action be taken against the director who has allegedly made comments to incite caste conflict in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The controversy stems from the recent murder of Deepak Raja, a gangster who was allegedly killed outside a restaurant in Tirunelveli. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the southern districts, reigniting concerns about casteism.

A social media post associated with Pa Ranjith's team has stirred up the debate, as it allegedly made controversial remarks about Deepak Raja's murder. The post has been accused of attempting to incite caste-based conflict in the regions.

The Tamil Nadu police have made significant progress in the investigation, arresting four suspects in connection with Deepak Raja's murder. The incident occurred on May 21, when a group of men armed with machetes attacked Deepak Raja outside a restaurant in KDC Nagar, Thirunelveli. Deepak, who was due to get married in a month, tragically lost his life in the brutal attack.

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan is in the final stages of post-production, with GV Prakash Kumar working on the film's background score. The periodic drama boasts an impressive cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, and Daniel Caltrogine. Although the release date has not been officially announced, the movie is expected to hit theatres in June or July.

