On Vikram's Birthday, Thangalaan Makers Drop 'fiery yet Beautiful' Tribute

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 17, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

The makers of Thangalaan mark Vikram's birthday with an intriguing BTS video. Vikram, who headlines the film helmed by Pa Ranjith, expresses gratitude for the 'fiery yet beautiful' tribute by the team on his birthday.

Hyderabad: On Vikram's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Thangalaan released a special video tribute. Chiyaan Vikram, known for his dedication to roles and thoughtful script choices, is a beloved figure in the industry. This upcoming film, directed by Pa Ranjith, promises to be an intense period thriller.

Vikram's birthday tribute video, shared on Instagram, features the actor in his role of a tribal leader, engaging in action sequences. His commitment to the role, evident in his portrayal of the character's appearance and combat skills, showcases his versatility as an actor.

Soon after makers dropped the video, Vikram expressed gratitude for the tribute on social media, acknowledging the effort put in by the team behind Thangalaan. The film is set against the backdrop of British rule in India, telling the story of Thangalaan, a tribal leader resisting British attempts to exploit his land for gold mining in the Kolar Gold Fields region.

Featuring Vikram in the lead role, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film.

In addition to Thangalaan, Vikram is also involved in another project tentatively titled Chiyaan 62, directed by SU Arun Kumar. The trailer released in October 2023 hints at a captivating action thriller, featuring Vikram in a compelling role. The film is produced by Shibu Thameens and Riya Shibu under the banner of HR Entertainment. Vikram aside, the upcoming actioner also features Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles.

