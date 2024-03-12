Pa Ranjith's Confirmation of Hindi Debut Sparks Buzz Around Birsa Munda Film Starring Ranveer Singh

Hyderabad: The trend of talent crossover is on the rise in the Indian film industry, with Bollywood stars collaborating with South directors more frequently. From Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee to Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal, and Atlee partnering with Varun Dhawan for Baby John, these collaborations are becoming increasingly common and exciting. Adding to this trend, there's buzz about Ranveer Singh teaming up with renowned Tamil director Pa Ranjith.

Reports suggest that Ranveer Singh and Pa Ranjith are in discussions for an actioner. The duo has reportedly been brainstorming ideas for a movie over the past few months. Although Ranveer Singh has expressed his interest in the project, it has not been finalised yet.

While the official announcement regarding the Ranveer Singh and Pa Ranjith collaboration is still pending, Pa Ranjith has confirmed his foray into Hindi cinema. In a recent interview, when asked about his Hindi film with Ranveer Singh, Ranjith chuckled and mentioned that while he is indeed venturing into Hindi cinema, the lead actor has not been decided yet. He assured that more details about his Hindi debut will be disclosed in due time.

The rumored project is said to revolve around the life of Birsa Munda, a tribal freedom fighter who resisted British colonial rule in the 19th century. Pa Ranjith has been actively working on developing this project for the past two years. If everything falls into place, the film is expected to begin production by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith is also involved in producing an upcoming sports drama starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran. This film, directed by Mari Selvaraj, is the debut project under a multi-film partnership between production houses Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, spearheaded by Pa Ranjith.