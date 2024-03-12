Anisha Padukone Reveals: Who Would Spoil Baby More - Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh?

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, recently shared the happy news of expecting their first child's arrival in September. Reflecting on this joyous news, Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone warmly expressed her feelings regarding the upcoming addition to the family. She also shared insights on which family member is likely to shower the baby with the most affection.

During a recent interview with a webloid, Anisha Padukone conveyed her excitement and happiness for the imminent arrival of her sister Deepika Padukone and brother-in-law Ranveer Singh's first baby by stating, "Great, great, first time feeling."

When asked about who would spoil the baby the most, Anisha said, "Spoil. It's a tough one. I want to say Ranveer but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents are also gonna be right up there." She also acknowledged the likelihood of herself pampering the child, underscoring the overflow of love and attention awaiting the newest member of the family.

In an adorable way, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram last month to announce their impending journey into parenthood. Their post featured a delightful picture adorned with symbols such as tiny clothes, shoes, and balloons, alongside the noteworthy date "September 2024" written at the centre.

After the delightful disclosure, the couple received an outpouring of love and well-wishes from their colleagues in the film industry. Notable stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, several others expressed their heartfelt congratulations.