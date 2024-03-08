WATCH: Ranveer Singh Congratulated by Radhika Merchant on Expecting First Child

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they were expecting their first child on February 29 through a delightful post on social media. Following the announcement, an overwhelming wave of love and good wishes poured in for the expectant couple from various well-wishers. Now on March 8, a video has surfaced online showcasing Radhika Merchant congratulating the expecting parents in Gujarati.

Deepika and Ranveer attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Numerous captivating moments from the lavish event have been circulating on the internet. One specific video that has captivated viewers' attention showed Ranveer and the soon-to-be bride Radhika sharing a sweet moment together on stage.

In the video, Radhika expresses her appreciation to the actor and extends her warm congratulations on the arrival of their first child. Radhika expressed gratitude, acknowledging the growth of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's family from two members.

She congratulated the couple and conveyed warm wishes to their family. The actor, visibly moved by the overwhelming response, reacted with a radiant smile, bowing down with folded hands in appreciation of the well-wishes and the cheering fans amid the crowd.

In a recent interview with a magazine, Radhika shed light on why they opted for Jamnagar as the venue for their pre-wedding events. She emphasised that their decision was based on a desire to honour their origins and familial heritage.

Highlighting that Jamnagar holds a special place in their hearts as it is where her future husband works and where they spend a significant amount of time. Radhika explained that it is the birthplace of Anant's grandmother, Kokilaben, and holds immense significance for them.