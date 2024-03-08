Kalki 2898 AD: Makers Introduce Prabhas as Bhairava on Maha Shivaratri, Share Striking Poster

Kalki 2898 AD: Makers Introduce Prabhas as Bhairava on Maha Shivaratri, share striking poster

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the makers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD shared exciting update on the film. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas is currently being shot in Italy is known. After delighting the fans with a 'Darling pic' of Prabhas and Disha Patani, the makers of the film shared an exciting update on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Prabhas and Disha recently flew to Italy for filming crucial scenes. The duo sparked a frenzy on social media after the makers shared few pictures from Kalki 2898 AD making. Earlier in the day, the filmmakers also teased fans with a glimpse of a Shiva Linga and promised to reveal something significant at 5 pm. True to their word, they disclosed Prabhas' character name from the film.

The actor will be seen playing superhero named Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD. Sharing a striking poster of Prabhas and introducing him as Bhirava, the makers wrote on Instagram, "From the future streets of Kasi, Introducing ‘BHAIRAVA’ from #Kalki2898AD. @actorprabhas #Kalki2898ADonMay9."

Helmed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is set to release on May 9. Alongside Prabhas and Disha, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. Described as a groundbreaking project, the film promises to transport audiences to uncharted territories in Indian cinema.

Kalki 2898 AD, originally known as Project K, was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2023 and is produced by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas, in an interview at Comic-Con, revealed that his character, though a superhero, has a humorous side, making him the comedic relief in the film. He also praised Nag Ashwin for having genuine emotions at the core of the film.

