Bengaluru Rave Party: CCB Issues Notice to 8 Persons Including Telugu Actress

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru have instructed eight persons to appear before the investigating officers of the rave party case on May 27, according to sources. On the night of May 20, the CCB officials raided the rave party held at GR Farm House under the Hebbagodi police station limits in the capital city of Karnataka.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Among those who participated in the recent rave party organized at G.R. Farm House in Bengaluru, the CCB has issued a notice to 8 people, including Hema, who is a supporting actress of Telugu film industry. The CCB has asked them to appear before the investigating officers of the case on May 27, sources said.

On the night of May 20, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police raided the rave party held at GR Farm House under the Hebbagodi police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru. A car with the pass of an Andhra Pradesh MLA was also found with some narcotic substances at the spot. About 103 people who were involved in the party were taken into custody by the police and medically examined.

Also, the police arrested Vasu, Y M Arun Kumar, Nagababu, Randhir Babu, Mohammad Abubakar on the charges of organizing the rave party. It was confirmed in the medical reports that 86 people, including 59 men and 27 women, had taken drugs. This was revealed after they were medically examined.

The police raid on the Bengaluru rave party and the subsequent investigation has sent shockwaves across Karnataka and the Telugu states. Initial reports have indicated involvement of several Telugu film industry actors who, however, vehemently denied the same.

