New Delhi: On a day Sonia Gandhi slammed the BJP over divisive politics in a newspaper article, the Congress chief on Saturday discussed the party’s strategy for the coming Gujarat assembly with election manager Prashant Kishor, along with senior leaders. A debate around the role that Kishor would play in the Gujarat assembly polls later this year had been debated actively within the party for the past few months.

The fact that Kishor joined the strategy meeting at Sonia’s official 10 Janpath residence in New Delhi in the presence of several key leaders, indicated that this was a done deal. Besides Sonia and Rahul, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni and Digvijay Singh attended the meeting. Kharge, was in Bengaluru, had to rush for the meet, which was convened at a short notice.

The Congress had discussed the induction of Kishor last year but the issue could not be finalized. Now, it seems the party has figured out a more clear-cut role for the strategist in Gujarat. Earlier, Kishor had wanted to join the Congress and prepare its strategy for the 2024 national elections. Recently, he also said that he wanted to spend more time in Bihar, his native state.

Last year, Kishor had been signed by former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the 2022 assembly polls but he wanted a national role. Kishor had helped Amarinder in the 2017 polls. He also advised the Congress in UP in 2017 and was behind the Congress-SP alliance but the experiment failed. Such statements had given confusing signals to the Congress leaders, especially in Gujarat, where the grand old party is also facing threat from an aspirational AAP.

The coming polls in Gujarat are crucial for the Congress which has been out of power in the state for two decades. In 2017, the Congress had given a tough time to the BJP in Gujarat which had forced both the Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who belong to the state, to invest huge resources and energy in the poll campaign. Before becoming PM in 2014, Modi was the Gujarat CM.

Though the Congress had tried hard and had improved its tally in the Gujarat assembly, it could not dislodge the BJP. Since then, the state Congress has been trying to forge unity among the various state leaders and present a strong face against the BJP. The party took out a Gandhi Gaurav Yatra to connect with the voters over the past two weeks while Rahul recently discussed the Gujarat situation with in charge Raghu Sharma.

