New Delhi: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on '2022 results giving a glimpse of the 2024 outcome'. "Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 & not in any state #elections Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create a frenzy around the state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over the opposition. Don’t fall or be part of this false narrative," tweeted Kishor.

Taking an indirect dig at PM Modi, Kishor opined that the Prime Minister was cleverly preparing the ground for the ensuing general elections, which are slated for 2024, and cleverly creating a hype to emerge victorious. He also cautioned people not to fall prey to false propaganda.

Prashant Kishor, who is a hot favourite among politicians as he is known to change the political fortunes of leaders, who aspire to retain or come to power. Once he was the political strategist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but later drifted apart, and now is playing cards close to his chest by working with Modi's arch-rivals.

He helped firebrand leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to retain power in West Bengal with a thumping majority. He was also the man behind Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who helped him wrest the power from TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, with a landslide victory.

Notably, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently had a closed-door meeting with Prashant Kishor raising many eyebrows. But, it remains to be seen whether he will hire the political strategist or not.