Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Assembly elections are heating up the political scene. Election preparations are proving difficult for all parties. Prashant Kishor, a famous strategist, has arrived in Gujarat with a team of 500 people. The team would stay in apartments that are close to Kamalam and conduct a study on Gujarat politics before submitting it to PK.

Big news for Gujarat politics

Gujarat's Assembly elections are slated for December-2022. The BJP, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party are all working hard in the run-up to the elections. According to sources, Congress, which has been out of power for decades, is working on a fresh approach this time around. Prashant Kishor's team of 500 people arrived in Ahmedabad yesterday to conduct a study.

Congress is conducting a survey

Gujaratis feel that this poll would be intriguing now that the Aam Aadmi Party has entered the Assembly polls. However, other observers claim that the governing party has always benefitted from Gujarat's three-pronged wars. As a result, the Congress thinks the Aam Aadmi Party would hurt them in the polls. To mitigate this loss, a survey is being planned. In Ahmedabad, a team of roughly 500 men has been dispatched. According to sources, the massive crew was deployed by Prashant Kishore to check the mood of the people.

Will conduct secret polls for Congress

The crew has hired a residence in an Ahmedabad neighbourhood, according to trustworthy sources. When the report is done, the team will conduct a covert survey for Congress and give it over to Prashant Kishor. No Gujarat Congress leader is aware of Prashant Kishor sending such a delegation to Gujarat. Without interacting with any Gujarat Congress leader, the team will create a ground report and present it to Prashant Kishor. As a result, it's possible that Prashant Kishore may create a Gujarat Congress election plan for the next Assembly elections.

Apartments for rent near Kamalam

According to reliable sources, apartments near Kamalam have been rented for the Prashant Kishor team. The squad, which has been stationed in Gujarat in huge numbers for the elections, is being furnished with all necessary amenities, including apartments and automobiles. Despite the fact that the Gujarat Assembly election campaign may take over the reins from the Congress, the debate appears to have heated up since Prashant Kishor's team arrived in Gujarat.