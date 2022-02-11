Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh): Congress leader Salman Khurshid speaking on the 'Hijab controversy' at Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, said, everybody has the right to decide on his or her lifestyle. Salman Khurshid along with his wife Louis Khurshid was in Farrukhabad his home district in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the party office.

Further speaking on the Hijab controversy, Salman Khurshid said, "Those who are raking up the Hijab controversy, where were they for the past five years. When the election is around, they are talking about such things. Ask them why are they doing it now?"

Talking about Saffron color, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "I don't have any objection with saffron color. Our Tricolor also carries Saffron color. Our culture, history, tradition, and civilization are replete with Saffron color. We also believe in white color. But Saffron politics and Saffron color are two different things."

"Hence, we accept Saffron color but not Saffron politics. With Saffron color, we can unite people. Some talk about Hindu and Muslim unity. Some people talk about Jain unity. But we are talking about unity among human beings," said Salman Khurshid.