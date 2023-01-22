Hyderabad: The Border Security Force (BSF) has started an "Ops Alert'' exercise to enhance security along the India-Pakistan border in Kutch district of Gujarat and Barmer in Rajasthan in view of the upcoming 74th Republic Day 2023 celebrations, the BSF said on Sunday. The exercise, which began on Saturday, was being carried out to "thwart any ill designs of anti-national elements" during the Republic Day celebrations, the BSF Gujarat Frontier said in a release.

The 'Ops Alert' exercise commenced on January 21 and will continue till January 28 "all along the Indo-Pak international border from Sir Creek (marshy area) to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Barmer district of Rajasthan," it said. The BSF will carry out special operations in forward and depth areas as well as creeks and 'Harami Nalla' as part of the exercise. It has also planned public outreach programmes as part of the exercise, the release said.

The Indo-Pak border along Kutch in Gujarat is sensitive in view of a number of Pakistani nationals having been apprehended in the past after entering the Indian waters while moving on boats to catch fish. According to official data, the BSF apprehended 22 Pakistani fishermen, seized 79 fishing boats and heroin worth Rs 250 crore and charas worth Rs 2.49 crore from this region of Gujarat in 2022.

To enhance its security, "permanent vertical bunkers" of concrete are being constructed for the first time to station BSF troops right at the strategically significant Sir Creek and Harami Nalla marshy area. The Union Home Ministry has sanctioned a Rs 50-crore fund for the construction of eight multi-storey bunkers cum observation posts in this area along the Bhuj sector in view of the "constant infiltration of Pakistani fishermen and fishing boats in the area," they said.

Security beefed up in Delhi

The Delhi Police have deployed additional pickets, intensified anti-terror measures, and enhanced patrolling ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, officials said. All Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACsP) and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been holding meetings with members of the Residents Welfare Association and Market Welfare Associations and briefing them about security measures in place for Republic Day, they said.

The police have also urged people to stay vigilant and inform them about anything suspicious. The Delhi Police has also been creating awareness on social media, asking people to alert or inform the police about any suspicious person, activity or article, they said. Tenant and servant verifications are being done, police said, adding that surprise checks are also being conducted at hotels, guest houses and 'dharamshalas' to ensure no suspicious or anti-social elements have occupied the space illegally, police said.

Mock drills have also been conducted by various districts to check their preparedness for anti-terror measures ahead of Republic Day, a senior police officer said. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, "Our security checks and anti-terror measures are robust and we would not allow any mischief monger or terror criminal to function or get successful.

"We are also alerting the market and resident welfare associations, organising public meetings, other initiatives to counter anonymity and create a vibrant web of human relationship focusing on security in place." According to officials, anti-terror measures have been intensified in coordination with other security agencies since Delhi has always been a target for terrorists or anti-social elements.

This year officers are on high alert. Extra pickets have also been deployed on bordering areas to ensure no mischievous elements gain entry into the national capital, officials said. Besides, the internal meetings of Delhi Police, inter-state coordination meetings are also being held to ensure there are no lapse of security, a senior police official said. Checking have been intensified at malls, markets, railway and metro stations and bus terminus in order to ensure no untoward incident takes places, he said.

Punjab deploys additional police personnel for security checks

The Punjab government has deployed 400 police personnel to carry security checks in the state ahead of Republic Day 2023, officials said on Sunday. They said security checks are being conducted at many places including railway stations ahead of Republic Day.

"We are inspecting the law and order situation here. Security checks are being conducted in many places including railway stations ahead of Republic Day. 400 police personnel have been deployed to carry out security check operations," AP Singh, IG Pathankot was quoted as saying by ANI. "Action will be taken against people violating the law," Singh added.

Strict vigil on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

As the country turns close to celebrating its 74th Republic Day, Army, police and paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir have tightened the security to keep intense watch to prevent any untoward incident in the union territory. The 137th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has increased its strength in Udhampur and has also set up nakas to keep a check on commuting vehicles.

"In view of Republic Day, we have increased the strength and nakas have been set up. Checking of vehicles is being done. We are conducting regular search operations and are alert," said Second-in-Command of 137th BN CRPF, Kartar Singh. The CRPF has been keeping a strict vigil on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44) for ensuring smooth and secure conduct of Republic Day.

Singh further said that the patrolling of CRPF Road Opening Party (ROP) and Quick Reaction Team (QRT) vehicles have also been increased on the highways in the area. "Round-the-clock patrolling and checking has been intensified on the national highway. The patrols have been alerted to keep a strict vigil on NH-44. The CRPF personnel deployed in the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway are fully trained to provide quick service to the passengers and help avoid Traffic Jams during the Celebration," Kartak Singh added.

The CRPF is taking inspecting various locations along the north end of NH 44 with the help of Special Trained Dog Squads to avoid any untoward incidents. On Friday, a Jammu and Kashmir police official said that they have tightened security in the Poonch district as well. The security officials have deployed forces in every corner of the area to maintain safety and security, a J-K police official said on Friday.

Talking to ANI, an official Ahjaz said: "Since January 26 is ahead, we have tightened the security in the area. We have deployed forces so that no corner is left untouched." Speaking about the recent alleged targeted killing in the Rajouri district, the official stated, "After what happened in Rajouri, the security and safety of the citizens have become important. Therefore, we are on our toes for the protection of our people and those coming here."

Ahjaz further emphasised that they conduct a yearly drill in the area anyway to ensure the security of the citizens. "We often undertake surprise visits to some areas we find suspicious, we check cars and other vehicles. On a personal level as well, we undertake checkings so that we are assured that there is nothing to be concerned about," he added. On January 17, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh chaired a meeting to review the crime and security scenario of the Valley.

