Karnataka Sex Scandal: SIT To Freeze Absconding MP Prajwal Revanna's Bank Accounts

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team probing the sexual harassment case against absconding JDS MP Prajwal Revanna is mulling to freeze all his bank accounts after obtaining the permission from the court.

Sources said that Prajwal has seven bank accounts and the SIT is in the process of freezing all of them. The Hassan MP, who fled to Germany late last month, remains elusive. After the arrest of his father HD Revanna in the case, Prajwal was expected to return to India, but sources said that he cancelled the air ticket.

Prajwal, Lok Sabha candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance, faces an inquiry over the alleged sexual abuse of several women. On May 1, he had informed the authorities through his post on X (formerly Twitter) that he needs seven days to appear before the SIT formed by the Karnataka government.

Nineteen days after that post, Prajwal exact whereabouts are still unknown. The SIT is inquiring into the huge cache of about 3,000 explicit videos and photos allegedly pertaining to him, which have gone viral on social media. He had left the country as soon as the election to his constituency ended last month.

Earlier on Saturday, a special court for MPs and MLAs here issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna. A blue corner notice has been issued against him by the Interpol. Trouble started for Prajwal after large number of explicit videos showing women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him became public. Subsequently, the Karnataka government constituted the SIT on the recommendations of Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to probe Prajwal's alleged atrocities on women.