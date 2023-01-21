New Delhi : Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, will be chief Guest on Republic Day 2023, a senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Saturday. "This is for the first time that the President of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest on our Republic Day 2023," the source said.

A military contingent from Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade. President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, will pay a State visit to India from Jan. 24-26 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He'll be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials, the MEA official said.