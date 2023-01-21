New Delhi: The upcoming Republic Day 2023 celebrations in New Delhi this year are all set to see a slew of new measures. A cutback in the number of seats is the most prominent among changes brought in this year. The Public Works Department, which undertakes the seating arrangements for the event, has reduced the number of seats from 1-1.5 lakhs to less than 50,000, as per recent reports quoting officials.

The reorganization process this time will also see increased public participation, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said, recently told the media. The stretch of road between Raisina Hills and Purana Qilla, initially named 'King's Way' and then 'Rajpath' in 1955, was re-christened 'Kartavya Path' back in 2022.

Noting an adequate number of easily movable seats will be placed along the road, officials added that nearly 32,000 seats among the total count will be made available for the general public, in line with the theme. Defence Ministry officials, earlier this week, had noted that 32,000 tickets had gone up for sale online.

Also read: Republic Day 2023: Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visit as chief guest will improve bilateral relations

Meanwhile, the invitation process has been completely shifted online. According to reports, a new step during Republic Day 2023 is the allowance of seating space for the public during the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29, an unforeseen addition. In an out-of-the-ordinary step, invitations will also be sent to citizens from various backgrounds and occupations, including but not limited to, workers who were dedicated to the construction of the Central Vista which houses the new Parliament Building, the Prime Minister's new residence and other government offices, shopkeepers, roadside vendors and so on.

Around 10 per cent, or close to 1200 seats will be available for members of the public. Similar to the 2022 Republic Day parade, this year, too, the celebrations will start on January 23, which marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will continue till Martyrs Day on January 30. Meanwhile, transportation options in the capital have been smoothened for those with an invitation, as both Udyog Bhavan and Central Secretariat metro stations will remain open for them. The aforementioned passengers will also be able to avail free metro rides, officials said.

Also read: Woman naval air operations officer to lead Indian Navy's contingent at R-Day parade

The chief guest for Republic Day 2023 is Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who is all set to arrive in New Delhi on January 24, and will be welcomed by MoS External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The next day, he will meet both President of India Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The fifth West Asian leader to arrive as chief guest for the Republic Day ceremony, this will also mark El Sisi's third visit to India.

In a press conference, IAF's Western Command Spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said a total of 50 aircrafts will participate in the parade this year. Among these will feature Indian Navy's IL 38 'Dolphin' aircraft, marking its first and last appearance for the event. The parade will also feature a 120-member Egyptian armed forces group which will march alongside its Indian counterparts.