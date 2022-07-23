Chittorgarh: A shopkeeper was injured after a few customers attacked him at railway station road in Chittorgarh even as another shopkeeper received injuries after intervening in the matter. Police have detained two accused in the incident. According to the police, 70-year-old Manoj Kumar, who set up a shoe shop on Friday, was about to close the shop when three to four people living in the nearby settlement dragged him out of the counter and started beating him with kicks and punches.

Kumar said the accused assaulted him following an argument over the price of slippers. Seeing this, neighboring shopkeeper Jai Kishan ran to his rescue but he was also beaten up. On receiving the information, Sadar police station officer Vikram Singh reached the spot along with the police force. Deputy Superintendent of Police Budhraj also reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Angered by the incident, people of Hindu organizations including Jagdish Menaria, the district convener of Bajrang Dal also rushed to the spot. On the report of Manoj Kumar, some suspects were brought to the police station and interrogated. Police are questioning his other accomplices.

