Pokhran: A man was beaten up, his hair trimmed and his car vandalised for allegedly having an extra-marital affair with a woman in the Chandhan area of Pokaran in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Police arrested a youth in the incident. It is learnt that the accused, a teacher from Kesu village, who is married and has two children had an extra-marital affair with the woman in Chandhan.

Also read: Rajasthan: Pregnant woman kills hubby over affair with sister-in-law

Locals sources said the teacher was to visit the house of the woman, but the villagers, who were watching him for several days, intercepted him and beat him up and also tore his clothes. They also cut his hair and damaged his car. Police started an investigation after a video of the assault went viral on social media. The police also arrested a youth in connection with the case.