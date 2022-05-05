Patna: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's plan Bihar unveiled — a 3,000 km 'Padyatra' across the state. Addressing a presser he announced that he would embark on the 'Padyatra' from Oct 2, Gandhi Ashram, West Champaran. This mission would help me meet people who can help build the idea of 'Jan Suraaj' (good governance), he said.

"In next 3-4 months, I'll meet many eminent persons of Bihar who can help build the idea of 'Jan Suraaj' (good governance) & make them part of it. I'll embark on 3,000 kms 'Padyatra' across Bihar from Oct 2, Gandhi Ashram, West Champaran," the political strategist said.

Further speaking about why his talks with Congress failed, he said," Congress needs to decide how they want to function further, not me. They took whatever decision they deemed important & so did I. Congress doesn't need any Prashant Kishor, the party has even more capable people. They know what they have to do."

Speaking about the state of Bihar, Kishor said, "Bihar is today the most backward and poor state of the country even after 30 years of Lalu and Nitish rule. Bihar is still at the lowest rung of the country on many parameters of development. If Bihar wants to come in the list of leading states in the coming times, then it needs new thinking and new efforts."

Read: PK's leap of faith in Bihar is not without its hurdles

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad quipped that Kishor's efforts would flop. Even though these leaders know the strengths of Prashant Kishor, they are at the moment trying to downplay him. The BJP leaders are well aware of what Kishor had done for them in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The Janata Dal (United) and the RJD also experienced his political skills during the 2015 Assembly elections when the Mahagathbandhan (Opposition Grand Alliance) defeated the saffron party. Kishor was successful in West Bengal, Telangana and Delhi as well. Hence, every party in Bihar is eagerly waiting for the future plans of Prashant Kishor.

Reacting to the developments several top leaders of nearly all parties, chose not to react much and give much importance. Even, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that he has nothing to do with Kishor. On the other hand, RJD leader and Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav downplayed the development.

"I do not follow the news breaks about any political strategist," Tejashwi told the media when asked for a reaction. Former Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that making a political strategy and building a connection with the people are two different things.

PK's 'Jan Suraaj' announcement keeps political pundits guessing about his future plans. Many believed he would form a new party in the state. However, PK had clarified that there is no political party now. Earlier, Kishor had hinted about going to the 'real political masters' in Bihar through a cryptic tweet.

Read: Kingmaker looking to be king? PK's cryptic Bihar tweet creates flutters; BJP calls him 'vote katwa'