Sirsa (Haryana): Two drug smugglers were nabbed during patrolling near a fuel pump on Sirsa's Ding road on Saturday. CIA Dabwali in charge Prem Kumar interrogated the two youths under suspicion of being a part of the drug racket and found 1kg heroin (500gm each) in their pockets. The arrested smugglers have been identified as Ghulam Nabi alias Gumi, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, and Saddam, a resident of Talwara lake, said Sirsa SP Arpit Jain.

During a press conference, Jain said, "These two smugglers sell heroin in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab and the police suspect that they buy heroin from Delhi. However, the masterminds of these rackets will be arrested soon as the police have started search operations based on the information received from the two arrested smugglers. The heroin seized costs around Rs 5 crores," he added.

A case has been registered against both accused under the NDPS Act. It is the first big seizure in Haryana and the police, taking the matter seriously, have commenced a probe into the smuggling racket.