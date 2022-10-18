Amritsar: A video of jail inmates doing drugs inside the Amritsar Central Jail is getting viral raising questions over the claims of the government that drug addiction is being eradicated.

Recently the anti-drug special task force (STF) of Punjab police unearthed a high-profile nexus of gangsters, who had been operating from inside the newly built high-security Goindwal Central Jail in collusion with a senior prison officer for smuggling arms, drugs and explosives from across the border.

The STF has also arrested six persons in this case, including five inmates and a deputy superintendent of police. Those arrested are Balbir Singh, deputy superintendent (jail), inmates Karam Singh alias Fateh, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, Rashpal Singh alias Daula, Arpit Jain and Jatinder Rambo.