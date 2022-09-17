Dehradun: September 17 marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To mark his 72nd birthday, many programs have been organized across the country and Uttarakhand is no exception to that. PM Modi has a deep connection and attachment with Uttarakhand as many of his dream projects are lined up for this hill state. Today, on his special day, here's a report on Modi and his Uttarakhand connection.

Prime Minister Modi has unwavering faith in Baba Kedar. This is the reason why he visits Kedarnath Dham on special occasions. About three decades ago, he had done sadhana (meditation) in Garudchatti near Kedarnath and since then has been frequently visiting the place.

PM Modi wants to give a new identity to the state by developing Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham at the global level. Reconstruction work in Kedarnath Dham is one of his dream projects. Under the reconstruction project, the statue of Shankaracharya (Adi Guru Shankaracharya) was also installed just behind the Kedarnath temple, which he launched on November 05, 2021. Apart from this, Modi himself monitors the progress of the reconstruction of Kedarnath.

Before the results of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi visited a cave in Kedarnath on 18 May 2019. He has also given the gift of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor to Uttarakhand, which will facilitate smooth transportation links between the two. He had laid the foundation stone of this project costing about 8 thousand 300 crores on 4 December 2021.

The all-weather road project, also known as Chardham road project, is one of the key projects of the Modi government. He had laid the foundation stone of the All Weather Road Project on 27 December 2016 before the 2017 assembly elections. Under this, there is a plan to connect the four Dhams of Uttarakhand, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Rishikesh Karnprayag Rail Project is also one of the PM's most sought-after projects. This rail project is being built at a cost of about 16,216 crores. The target set to complete the construction of the project is by 2024. In this 126 km long rail project, 105 km of the line will pass through a tunnel, whereas 21 km of the track will be built under the open sky.

The Badrinath Dham Master Plan is a project wherein Badrinath Dham will be developed as a Smart Spiritual Hilltown along the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The complete map of the master plan of Badrinath Dham has been designed by a Gujarat-based company INI. Apart from this, after becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has visited Devbhoomi more than 14 times. No other Prime Minister had made so many visits to Uttarakhand before this.