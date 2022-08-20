Varanasi: Four children received an electric shock when they touched the mic stand during the Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at Raisi Patti village in the Baragaon Police Station area of the district on Friday. All four children were immediately rushed to a hospital where one child died. According to the Varanasi District Magistrate, the remaining three children are undergoing treatment.

Varanasi DM Kaushalya Sharma said, "A programme was organised on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami at Deh Baba temple at Raisi Patti village in Baragaon. The four children Divyansh Pal (7 years), Antama Pal (11 years), Vicky Pal (13 years) and Raja Gond (15 years) had gone to attend the kirtan and they accidentally touched the mic stand and as a result, they received the electric shock."

The DM informed that Antama Pal has been admitted to Prime Max Hospital while the condition of Vicky Pal and Raja Gond is stable now. Additional District Magistrate Ranvijay Singh and additional superintendent of police Rural Neeraj Pandey met the families of the four children at the hospital.