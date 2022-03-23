Kushinagar (UP): Four children from the Scheduled Tribe community including three of a family, died after consuming poisonous toffees on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Lathur Tola under the Kasya police circle. The toffees, according to reports, had been thrown outside their houses and the children picked them and ate them.

The toffees, according to reports, had been thrown outside their houses and the children picked them and ate them. Officials quoted the parents of three of the victims saying that the kids' health deteriorated and they eventually died. A police official from Kasaya Police Station, the concerned station of the village while confirming the development said the victims comprise two boys and girls each. He said the bodies have been taken into custody and a post mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and ordered a probe and directed officials concerned to provide relief to the bereaved families and take necessary action in the matter. The local residents alleged that the delay in the arrival of the ambulance was one of the reasons for the deaths of the children.

