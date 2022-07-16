Nagaur (Rajasthan): Four children, including two minors, drowned on Saturday in water-filled pits prepared for waste disposal by Nagaur Municipal Council. The incident took place while they were playing near the pits dug in front of the city's powerhouse. They were subsequently taken out and were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Ramamurthy Joshi, Nagaur Superintendent of Police, said they got the information that four children from Satiya Basti area have fallen into the pits in the area. "There were 2 boys and 2 girls in it. All four were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead," he noted. They belonged to a nomadic community and their families were staying nearby, Station House Officer, Kotwali, Brijendra Singh said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.