Pune: A Nigerian man who went missing from Pune was recently found dead in Delhi after suspected drug capsules which he was allegedly carrying in his stomach for smuggling burst. Police sources said that the deceased identified as Ibrahim (45) came from Nigeria to Pune about a decade ago was married to an Indian woman from the Kondhwa area of the city.

After Ibrahim suddenly went missing his wife lodged a complaint with the Kondwa Police Station. When investigators found that Ibrahim used to meet his friend Andy in the Mira Nagar area, the case was handed over to the Mira Nagar Police station for further investigation.

Upon receiving information that Ibrahim has died in Delhi, a team of officials from the Mira Nagar Police Station was sent to Delhi. Within a couple of days, the investigators came to know that a post-mortem report of Ibrahim was with the Narela Police Station in Delhi.

Police sources said that the investigators came to know that Ibrahim was admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi due to abdominal pain. They further revealed that Ibrahim even tried to escape from the hospital as he was carrying drug capsules in his stomach. But he failed in escaping from the hospital. He later died during treatment.

According to police, an autopsy report revealed Ibrahim had drugs in his stomach. Speaking to ETV Bharat Inspector Aviraj Kurade of Mira Road police station said that the police informed Ibrahim's wife about his death and an identification parade was also conducted to identify the deceased.

Police suspect that Ibrahim was a drug dealer and he swallowed capsules of drugs to hide them which later burst in his stomach. Further investigation is going on, police said.