Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani and his family received around eight threat calls at Reliance Foundation Hospital, police said on Monday. This incident took place around a year after the Antilia bomb scare case when a car containing 20 gelignite sticks was found outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani on February 25, 2021, in Mumbai.

The Mumbai police have initiated a probe into the incident. A preliminary inquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable, a police official said adding that a process was on to register an FIR in this connection.