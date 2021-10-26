Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday urged Bombay High Court not to permit house custody for dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, now lodged in jail in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case, saying "being a highly influential person, he may abscond and tamper with prosecution witnesses".

In an affidavit filed before the court in response to a plea filed by Waze earlier this month seeking that he be shifted from judicial custody to house arrest, the NIA said Waze was accused of "serious offences" and if any house arrest (custody) is granted to him, there is every likelihood that he will abscond from the jurisdiction of this court and will tamper with the prosecution witnesses including the protected witnesses who allegedly were his associates.

"And it is not difficult for the petitioner accused to figure out who they are, even though the fact is that their identity and addresses are protected since the petitioner accused is a highly influential person in the area of Mumbai," the affidavit reads.

The NIA said that Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai had required facilities for Waze's post-operative care and that if required, he could be taken to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

The court directed Waze's counsel, advocate Raunak Naik, to place on record Waze's post-surgery medical papers. It also directed the state prison authorities to submit Waze's latest medical reports.

The High court will hear the plea further next month.