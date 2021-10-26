Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday, took to Twitter to share a letter that he had received from an anonymous NCB personnel regarding alleged payoffs in the recent drug party case in which Aryan Khan was held. He further alleged that Wankhede through two private people in Mumbai and Thane is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people.

"I have received a letter from an unnamed NCB official. I am sending this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on NCB's Sameer Wankhede. We demand there should be a probe. The letter sent to me by an unnamed NCB official claims that a number of people have been framed in false cases and that panchnamas were drafted at the NCB office," the Minister told ANI.

Meanwhile, Mutha Ashok Jain, the Deputy Director-General, Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai reacting to the developments said, "I have seen the letter. We will take necessary action."

On Monday, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede told a special court in Mumbai that he and his family were being targeted and are ready for a probe into allegations against him.

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the Aryan Khan drugs case, met the Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police on Monday. He has also filed an affidavit in court alleging extortion by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He has also told the media that his life is in danger due to Sameer Wankhede.

The special court in Mumbai has refused to dispose of the application filed by NCB not to take cognizance of the affidavit given by Prabhakar Sail, one of the witnesses in the cruise ship drug bust case.

The NCB had filed an application stating that "such alleged affidavit dated 23.10.2021 should not be taken into account or used in any way other than the form or procedure prescribed by this Hon'ble Court or Court of competent jurisdiction". Sail had claimed that he was made to sign blank sheets on the day of the raid on October 2.

The NCB team led by Wankhede had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa on October 2. Along with Aryan, a total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail.