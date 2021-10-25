Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has commenced probe into the money-dealing allegation by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

"A report from DDG South West Region was received by our DG. He has marked an enquiry to the vigilance section ...Chief Vigilance officer will be dealing with the enquiry appropriately... The enquiry has just begun, not right to comment on any officer," Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director-General, NCB told news agency ANI.

Police shifted Prabhakar Sail to Andheri in a police van. Sail has sought police protection. He already alleged that there is threat to his life from Wankhede after KP Gosavi went missing.

Prabhakar Sail seeks police protection

"Sam D'Souza is the biggest money-laundering player of Mumbai and the country. It's a big game, which has just started. The facts, which came to light are shocking. Under Deshbhakti pretext, some people are extorting money, lodging fake cases, "news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Last day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to share a video of Aryan Khan sitting with the 'witness.' Raut called pressuring the witness to sign on blank paper by Narcotics Control Bureau as shocking. Seeking suo moto cognizance of the matter by police, Raut tagged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that the cases are made to defame Maharashtra.

"Witness in Aryan Khan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also, there are reports that there was a demand for huge money. CM UddhavThackeray said that these cases are made to defame Maharashtra. This seems to be coming true @Dwalsepatil. Police should take suo moto cognizance@CMOMaharashtra," tweeted Raut.

Prabhakar Sail, a 'witness in the case alleged that he was made to sign a blank paper by the central agency. Coming up with stern allegations, he further said that there is a threat to his life from NCB chief Sameer Wankhede after KP Gosavi went missing, as per reports.

Gosavi is the man, who hit headlines after his selfie with Aryan Khan went viral on October 2. He was last seen on the Goa-bound cruise ship when the NCB arrested Aryan Khan, along with seven others, related to this drug case. A lookout notice was issued by police for Gosavi.

A case was registered against Gosavi in Pune on May 29, 2018, at Faraskhana police station for swindling Rs 3 lakh from a Pune youth on the promise of getting him a job in Malaysia. Later, he was declared absconding. He was booked under Sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with relevant Sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Wankhede files affidavit in NDPS court

Fresh allegations were levelled against senior NCB official Sameer Wankhede by Nationalist Congress Party's spokesperson Nawab Malik as he took to Twitter to post the picture seemingly of the former's birth certificate. In a slur, Malik also wrote on the micro-blogging platform that Wankhede's forgery began from here. Later, he also shared a picture that seems to be of the NCB officer at his younger age and asked whether one can identify who it is. The photos have been going viral on Twitter with netizens puzzled over Malik's allegations.

Subsequently, Wankhede submitted an affidavit in the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court of Mumbai session court. "I have never behaved or done anything wrong in my career. All allegations levelled against me are false. I am ready to face any inquiry. Some people are targeting me, my family. Some of my personal photos are leaked," Wankhede said before the court.

The NCP leader has been at loggerheads with Wankhede since the beginning of the investigation into the drugs-on-cruise case. Malik had accused Wankhede and his family of going to the Maldives and Dubai for extorting money. Refuting the allegations, Wankhede told ETV Bharat that he was being targeted for his work against drugs.

Dismissing the allegations of his Dubai visit, Wankhede said that he has never been to Dubai during his service. However, Wankhede accepted visiting the Maldives." I went to the Maldives with my family and children," he said. "I went after taking permission from competent authorities," said Wankhede.

Earlier, Malik came up with stern allegations. "They (BJP) have a puppet - Wankhede. He raises bogus cases... I challenge Wankhede he'll lose his job in a year... We have evidence of bogus cases," news agency ANI quoted Mallik as saying.

Drugs on cruise case: Accused used Darknet for purchase of drugs

Meanwhile, the NCB filed a fresh case against Aryan Khan and his friends. The probe revealed that the accused were using Darknet for drug-related transactions, as per the agency. The probe is underway to find if Aryan Khan paid money by himself. As per NCB sources, hydroponic weed seized from the accused were purchased through Darknet.

The NCB team led by Wankhede had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa on October 2. Along with Aryan, a total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail.

