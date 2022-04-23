Gopalganj (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident a 58-year-old man was acquitted of all the charges after he has spnt 28 years in a murder and kidnapping case in A man was vindicated after serving 28 years of imprisonment for being wrongly accused in a murder and kidnapping case at Gopalganj in Bihar on Friday.

The man Birbal Bhagat was acquitted of kidnapping and murder charges by the district and sessions court judge, Gopalganj, Vishwa Vibhuti Gupta on Friday due to lack of evidence. The alleged accused broke down in the court and thanked God for “delivering justice” to him in the end.

The police arrested Birbal, a resident of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, shortly after a villager from Gopalganj district had gone missing and his family identified an abandoned body as that of the missing kin on the basis of an old photograph shown by the police.

Unfortunately, enough, Birbal had accompanied that Gopalganj resident Surya Narayan Bhagat to Muzaffarpur for some work but he went missing and police suspected him to have committed the murder. Birbal was then arrested from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh and was taken to Gopalganj, Bihar on a transit remand. He was 28 years then and for the next 28 years he has been in jail undergoing trial.

Additional Public Prosecutor Parvez Hasan stated that during the trial, neither the police could present their version in this case before the court nor the investigating officer came to the court to testify. The doctors who conducted the post-mortem also did not appear in the court.

Since there was no one to testify to the accusations charged against him, he was acquitted of the charges in Gopalganj's case but Birbal will have to be in prison because there are some other cases pending against him.