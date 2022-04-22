Vijayawada: A heinous incident arose in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada district recently, as a mentally challenged 23-year-old woman, was raped by three men for a prolonged period. The incident occurred on April 19, when the victim was lured out of her residence when she was alone by Dara Srikanth (26), one of the accused. As per information, Srikanth promised her a government job and even produced a marriage proposal.

The accused took her to the Vijayawada Government Hospital. It is learned that he locked the victim up in a room assigned to the Pest Control Unit and raped her throughout the night. The next morning, fellow accused, Chenna Baburao and Jorangula Pawan Kalyan, both aged 23, further locked her in another room and raped her.

The duo was spotted at the hospital premises by the family when they, after questioning Srikanth, got to know about the incident and reached the hospital campus. Kalyan, among the duo, was seen sexually assaulting the 23-year-old when her family members found him. Both were handed over to the police.

"Dara Srikanth, Chenna Baburao and Jorangula Pawan Kalyan were arrested for raping the girl. Vijayawada Disha Police Station ACP VV Naidu has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case. Police, who initially registered the case as a disappearance incident, have since added sections for rape. They have ordered the hospital superiors to give her a better treatment," Vijaywada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana said.

The incident has caused major ripples in the state, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assuring strict action on those responsible. He further ordered an immediate compensation of Rs 10 lakh. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu visited the hospital and promised financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of his party.

"Let the victims live with dignity. We are providing financial assistance of Rs.5 lakhs from TDP. The Chief Minister should visit the victim," he further asserted. Apart from this, disciplinary action was taken against CI Haneesh and Sector SI Srinivasa Rao, who was found to have been negligent in their duty.