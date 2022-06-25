Amritsar: A 24-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh, who fell in love with a Pakistani boy, reached the Attari-Wagah border to go to Pakistan with all the documents and passport when the customs officials at the border spotted the girl, on Thursday. She was apprehended and later handed over to Gharinda police station in rural Amritsar.

The kin of the girl who hails from the Rewa area of ​​Madhya Pradesh had lodged a complaint of their daughter, Fiza Khan has gone missing with all her documents including her passport, at Rewa police station. Rewa police station registered a complaint on behalf of the girl's family and issued her LOC. The Gharinda police informed that the girl has been sent to Nari Niketan and she was summoned to the duty magistrate, on Saturday.

Harpreet Singh, SDM said that "the girl is a resident of Rewa area of ​​Madhya Pradesh and she is a teacher at a private school. The victim fell in love with a Pakistani youth on Facebook. The girl escaped from her house and she was heading to Pakistan when the officials found her."

"We met the girl on June 23 who fell in love with a young Pakistani named Dilshad Khan. She wanted to go to Pakistan. Madhya Pradesh police have taken the girl into custody now," the duty magistrate said.