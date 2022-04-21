.

Girl trying to elope with lover, brother rams vehicle into their bike Published on: 2 hours ago

A man tried to run over his cousin who was trying to escape along with her lover on a scooty after being signaled to stop by the accused. The boy and the girl belonged to different communities and as the girl's brother saw them together, he went furious and rammed his tempo into their bike. The video of the incident was captured on CCTV, after which MP police arrested the accused after registering a case on the charges of an attempt to murder. After the incident, the accused and the girl's lover also got engaged in a minor scuffle. Both the couple also received injuries and were later admitted to the hospital.