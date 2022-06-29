Ajmer/Rajsamand: A police constable, Sandeep Jakhar, was severely injured after he was attacked with a sword in Bhim Qasba on Wednesday morning amid Udaipur murder case riots after a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal was brutally killed for supporting Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammed. Rajasthan government imposed section 144 all over the state to control the riots.

The policeman received an injury on his neck after which the fellow police personnel immediately took him to the hospital in Beawar, from where he was referred to Ajmer's JLN Hospital. According to the Rasamand police, the identity of the attacker has not been ascertained but the police are probing the incident. Ajmer Collector Anshdeep and SP Vikas Sharma also reached the hospital, where after meeting the hospital superintendent Dr. Anil Jain.

SP Vikas Sharma said, "the mob became very furious in Bhima on Wednesday regarding the heinous massacre in Udaipur and the mob together tried to attack a religious place. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd and maintain law and order at the spot. During this, a protester attacked a police constable with a sword, in which the policeman was seriously injured. The injured policeman has been admitted to the hospital, where his condition remains critical. Along with this, I urge the people of the state to maintain peace and law and order."

"The injured policeman was brought from Bhima to Beawar for treatment where there is a system of adequate treatment for the injured policeman in JLN hospital. Ajmer is a peaceful city and the situation here is under control but if somebody spreads provoking messages and videos, I urge you to inform police headquarters," said Collector Anshdeep.