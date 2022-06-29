Udaipur: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli executed in Udaipur yesterday. The Home Minister's office further gave an official reassurance that the involvement of any organization and international links in the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the deceased being performed at his home in Udaipur have attracted a massive crowd with his inconsolable family and enraged locals, seeking justice for Kanhaiya.