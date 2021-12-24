Maharashtra: The state government on Friday introduced new COVID 19 restrictions in the state, including the reinstatement of night curfews starting Friday midnight.

The guidelines, which come after Chief Minister Udhdhav Thackeray held a review meeting with the COVID 19 task force on Thursday night, will be seeing multiple restrictions pertaining to public gatherings as well as operations of institutions come into place.

The new guidelines prohibit gatherings of more than five persons between 9 pm and 6 am in public places across the state.

It has also disallowed the gathering of more than 100 people in indoor weddings, and set a ceiling of 250 people when it comes to outdoor weddings.

The guidelines allow social institutions such as gyms, spas, hotels, theaters and cinema halls to operate with 50% capacity.

"For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of the space whichever is less", the government order said.

With agency inputs